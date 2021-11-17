OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,153 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $111.14.

