OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,174 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,227.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $299.45. The stock had a trading volume of 582,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813,238. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $746.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.12.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

