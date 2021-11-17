OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $632,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

PSX traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -313.04%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.