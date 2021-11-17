OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.8% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.