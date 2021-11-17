OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after buying an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG stock traded up $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.49. 10,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,891. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,174 shares of company stock worth $18,258,708. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

