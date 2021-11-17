OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2,145.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 53.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.4% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.13. 2,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,885. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.54 and its 200-day moving average is $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $138.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

