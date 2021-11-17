Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $286.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.94.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $360.93. 488,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $189.45 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.41 and a 200 day moving average of $282.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.