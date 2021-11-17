Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Down 5.5%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $25.00. 3,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 237,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $997.13 million and a P/E ratio of -15.03.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $154,274.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,458 shares of company stock worth $1,462,927 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

