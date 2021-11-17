Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) were up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.58 and last traded at $68.38. Approximately 23,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,085,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after acquiring an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,782,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,578,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

