OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports.

OMQS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. OMNIQ has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMQS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on OMNIQ in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

