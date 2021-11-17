OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports.

OMQS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. OMNIQ has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMQS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on OMNIQ in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

