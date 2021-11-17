ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.50

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

ONTF has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Get ON24 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.39.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,529 and sold 764,562 shares valued at $16,699,169.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $73,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter valued at $131,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.