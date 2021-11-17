One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several analysts recently commented on OLP shares. Aegis raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Collins Stewart assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 100.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 241.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLP opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

