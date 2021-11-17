OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Shares of OSPN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,764. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.76 million, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.51.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.