OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 27,831 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ONEW opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $770.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 3.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONEW. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

