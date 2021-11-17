Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MannKind in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

MannKind stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.82.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MannKind by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 35,390 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 534.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MannKind by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 420,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.