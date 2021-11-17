Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.75. Opsens shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 27,910 shares.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Opsens from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

