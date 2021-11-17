Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

