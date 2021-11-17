Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.32.

ORCL stock opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $261.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

