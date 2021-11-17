Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Trading Up 0.6%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.33%.

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

