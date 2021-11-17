Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,074 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Ormat Technologies worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

