Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.
NASDAQ:OSMT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 22,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,877. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $104.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.35.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 160,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.
