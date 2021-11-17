Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ:OSMT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 22,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,877. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $104.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 160,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.