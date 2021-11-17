OWNDATA Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $585,544.03 and approximately $182.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.28 or 0.00415888 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001069 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.82 or 0.01088768 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

