PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PRFX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 346,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,579. PainReform has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PainReform during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PainReform during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PainReform by 22.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

