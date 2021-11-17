Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $36,000 Position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JFU. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in 9F during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JFU opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. 9F Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

