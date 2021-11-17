Paltalk (PALT) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Paltalk (OTCMKTS: PALT) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Paltalk to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Paltalk has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk’s rivals have a beta of 2.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paltalk and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk 13.69% 12.61% 9.73% Paltalk Competitors -10.93% -76.75% 2.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paltalk and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $12.83 million $1.37 million 14.43 Paltalk Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 81.13

Paltalk’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Paltalk and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paltalk Competitors 1191 5989 11217 322 2.57

Paltalk presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.03%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.08%. Given Paltalk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paltalk is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Paltalk beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

