Paragon 28 Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on November 24th (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28’s (NYSE:FNA) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 24th. Paragon 28 had issued 7,812,500 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Paragon 28’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

