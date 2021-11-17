Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires 229 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.92 on Wednesday, reaching $629.30. 2,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,690. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.14 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $642.51 and a 200 day moving average of $630.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

