Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,577 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of ABB worth $72,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ABB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 3.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $38.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

