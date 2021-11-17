Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 570,208 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,208 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $74,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

