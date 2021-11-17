Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $69.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,051,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,813 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $69,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,912 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

