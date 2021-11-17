Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,685 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $83,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after buying an additional 278,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $204.53 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.21 and a 1 year high of $207.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.98 and its 200-day moving average is $182.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

