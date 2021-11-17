Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.88.

PKIUF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. 12,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. Parkland has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

