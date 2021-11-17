Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

MUEL stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. Paul Mueller has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

