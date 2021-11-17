Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
MUEL stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. Paul Mueller has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $53.00.
Paul Mueller Company Profile
Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.