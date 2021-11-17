PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.22 on Wednesday, hitting $208.45. 188,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16.
In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
