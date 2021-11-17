PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.22 on Wednesday, hitting $208.45. 188,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.54 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.