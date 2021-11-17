PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.120 EPS.

Shares of PYPL traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.76. 280,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,629,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.94. PayPal has a 52-week low of $189.54 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.64.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

