PayPie (PPP) Price Hits $0.0242 on Major Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $722.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PayPie has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00224392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.