PegNet (PEG) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 112.3% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $69.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00071020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00092900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.85 or 0.07074732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,460.15 or 0.99570468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

