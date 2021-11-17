Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$43.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416.

TSE:PPL traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$41.50. 673,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,232. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -675.60%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

