Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.03. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,166 shares of company stock worth $2,178,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,322 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

