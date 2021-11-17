Petrofac (LON:PFC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.91

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.91 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 133.80 ($1.75), with a volume of 6,000,015 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £456.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Francesca Di Carlo purchased 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

