Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PETS. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 523.13 ($6.83).

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 466.80 ($6.10) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 490.45. The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

