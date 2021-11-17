Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $104.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $76.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after buying an additional 195,288 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

