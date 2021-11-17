PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 79,161 shares.The stock last traded at $51.28 and had previously closed at $51.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,619,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

