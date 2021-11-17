Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 175.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 621.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 57,381 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,329 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

PNFP opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.84. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.98 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

