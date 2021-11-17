Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VMEO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. On average, analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

