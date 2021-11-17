Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $21.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,023,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.42 and a beta of 2.17. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after buying an additional 3,483,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,591,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after buying an additional 2,332,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after buying an additional 2,304,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

