Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.86

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 13908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Get Playtika alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Playtika by 28.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Playtika during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Playtika during the third quarter worth about $4,233,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Playtika by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.