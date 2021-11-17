Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Update

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAZRF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plaza Retail REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of PAZRF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

