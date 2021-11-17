Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report $156.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.87 million. Plug Power reported sales of $139.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $494.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $476.50 million to $500.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $921.42 million, with estimates ranging from $889.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $74,765,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.99. 20,355,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,223,236. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

