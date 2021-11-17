Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the October 14th total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIC traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 1,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,765. Population Health Investment has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 432.2% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,593,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,456 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $11,797,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 5.2% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 670,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

